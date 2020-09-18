Neglect of power sector kept country from meeting potential of economic development: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the country could not meet the potential of economic development as reforms in power sector, considering the modern trends and growing domestic and industrial needs, were neglected in the past

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the country could not meet the potential of economic development as reforms in power sector, considering the modern trends and growing domestic and industrial needs, were neglected in the past.

Chairing a review meeting on the ongoing reforms process for supply of low-cost and uninterrupted electricity to the consumers, the prime minister reiterated the resolve for early completion of the reforms process.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Energy Minister Omar Ayub and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar.

International energy and economics experts including Dr Robin Burgess from London school of Economics and Professor Michael Greenstone of Chicago University also joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting discussed in detail the roadmap for power sector reforms with a particular focus on supply of inexpensive and undisturbed electricity to the consumers.

Appreciating the experts' research on Pakistan's energy sector, the prime minister said the incumbent government was committed to power sector reforms, aimed at providing low-priced and uninterrupted power supply to the people.

In light of their experience and research, the experts put forward their proposals regarding the power sector reforms and for the economic development.

The prime minister lauded the proposals from the experts and assured government's all out support for inter-ministerial consultation and research on implementation mechanism of the reforms.