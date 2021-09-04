UrduPoint.com

Neglected Areas Brought Into Mainstream First Time: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:14 PM

Neglected areas brought into mainstream first time: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, backward and neglected areas have been brought into the mainstream in development process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, backward and neglected areas have been brought into the mainstream in development process.

The incumbent government was ensuring the real change in Punjab which had been promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding the government did not care about those who criticize for the sake of criticism as public service was our mission.

Usman Buzdar said that he did not waste time in baseless allegations of the opponents as his focus was only to deliver and serving the people. Those who were levelling baseless allegations were conspiring to halt the process of progress and prosperity of the people.

The opposition was reaping today what they sowed in the past and the opposition had left no stone unturned to compromise on the national interests.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Progress Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Gargash, UK Minister of State for South Asia and C ..

Gargash, UK Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth review bilateral r ..

1 hour ago
 Commissioner for strict monitoring of oxygen cylin ..

Commissioner for strict monitoring of oxygen cylinder rates

1 minute ago
 Vital to introduce solar energy system in railways ..

Vital to introduce solar energy system in railways

1 minute ago
 People Block Entry to Montenegro's Cetinje to Prot ..

People Block Entry to Montenegro's Cetinje to Protest Visit of Serbian Patriarch ..

1 minute ago
 Malan ton helps South Africa to 283-6 in rain-hit ..

Malan ton helps South Africa to 283-6 in rain-hit Sri Lanka ODI

9 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 received 7618 calls during last month: ..

Rescue 1122 received 7618 calls during last month: Report

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.