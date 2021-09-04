Neglected areas brought into mainstream first time: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, backward and neglected areas have been brought into the mainstream in development process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, backward and neglected areas have been brought into the mainstream in development process.

The incumbent government was ensuring the real change in Punjab which had been promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding the government did not care about those who criticize for the sake of criticism as public service was our mission.

Usman Buzdar said that he did not waste time in baseless allegations of the opponents as his focus was only to deliver and serving the people. Those who were levelling baseless allegations were conspiring to halt the process of progress and prosperity of the people.

The opposition was reaping today what they sowed in the past and the opposition had left no stone unturned to compromise on the national interests.