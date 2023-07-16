Open Menu

Neglected Girls Colleges Deprived Of Staff And Budget For Second Consecutive Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Neglected girls colleges deprived of staff and budget for second consecutive year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-8/3 and IMCG I-14/3, two girls educational institutions, are facing severe neglect as they enter their second consecutive fiscal year without a recurring budget.

Despite being operational for over a decade, the colleges have only received a nominal budget allocation for operational costs, leaving them struggling to provide quality education.

According to sources, who insisted on anonymity told APP, IMCG I-8/3, which commenced operations in 2009, and IMCG I-14/3, which started functioning in 2012, have failed to secure a recurring budget for the colleges.

The Finance Division sanctioned 40 teaching and 32 non-teaching posts for IMCG I-14/3 and 32 teaching and 32 non-teaching posts for IMCG I-8/3, but no funds were allocated for the staff salaries.

Consequently, both colleges are functioning without their regular staff, relying on a few teachers and non-teaching staff who have borrowed from other girls' colleges under coercion to keep the institutions running.

However, this temporary solution has put additional strain on the colleges that provided the borrowed staff, exacerbating staff shortages in those institutions as well.

Ultimately, the education of students in these colleges is being negatively impacted due to the lack of adequately trained and dedicated teaching and administrative staff.

Moreover the borrowed staff, however, continue to receive their salaries from their parent colleges, resulting in a cumbersome process of dealing with minor issues such as accounts matters and day-to-day formalities.

The teachers and non-teaching staff have to contact their parent colleges, incurring additional time and transportation costs, thus negatively impacting their efficiency and the education of the students.

Furthermore, the colleges such as IMCG G-10/4 and IMCG F-7/4 from which the staff was borrowed are also suffering from a shortage of teachers, further deteriorating the quality of education provided.

An anonymous non-teaching staff member, compelled to work at one of the affected colleges, expressed his frustration, stating, "This year, once again, we are left without a budget. We receive our salaries from our parent colleges because this college has no allocated funds. We are constantly burdened with the need to approach our parent colleges for even minor issues regarding our pay, house hiring and loans.

The administration of the Federal Directorate of Education, responsible for addressing these issues, has displayed an alarming lack of concern and initiative, allowing the colleges to suffer. There seems to be no vision or effort to resolve the teachers' issues." A teacher on the condition of anonymity said, "Unless swift action is taken to address the dire situation, the educational prospects of students attending IMCG I-8/3 and IMCG I-14/3, as well as the well-being of the teaching staff, will continue to be compromised""The education minister must demonstrate his commitment to education by rectifying this negligence of authorities and ensuring a prosperous learning environment for students and teachers alike."

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Education Budget From

Recent Stories

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

6 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

21 minutes ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

1 hour ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

7 hours ago
Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

16 hours ago
 s

S

16 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

17 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

17 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan