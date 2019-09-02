UrduPoint.com
'Negligence, Corruption Wont Be Tolerated In Development Projects'

Mon 02nd September 2019

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi on Monday said that negligence and corruption would not be tolerated in ongoing development projects in the district

While addressing a meeting of district co-ordination committee here, the minister said that the government departments should provide all out resources to complete public welfare projects on priority.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab will release step wise funds for the completion of these projects.

The meeting was told that an amount of Rs2.

72 billion was estimated for 196 schemes under annual development programme for the district out of which Rs1.52 billion have been released.

The meeting was further told that under Naya Pakistan rural development programme, work was in progress on six projects by estimated amount of Rs60.2 million in the district.

MNA Ch. Amir Sultan Cheema, MPAs Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Ghulam Asghar Lahri, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull and other officers of Federal and provincial departments were present on the occasion.

