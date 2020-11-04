Negligence in adopting COVID-19 SOPs could spread at large: Asad Umer

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic could spread at large scale in the country if the people would not show seriousness for adopting standard operating procedure (SOPs) in full letter and spirit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic could spread at large scale in the country if the people would not show seriousness for adopting standard operating procedure (SOPs) in full letter and spirit.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would continue its smart lockdown policy during second wave of the COVID-19 without putting additional pressure on the common man.

He said the government wanted that the economic activities should not get affected during the second wave of the pandemic.

He said death ratio was increasing due to deadly virus all over the world, adding cases of affection of coronavirus were increasing in the country day by day which was a alarming situation and it could be more dangerous in coming weeks.

Replying to a question, he said despite of having limited resources the government had mad arrangements to tackle the coronavirus situation in proper manners but everyone should have to follow precautionary measures to combat it effectively.

He lauded that media had played pivotal role during the first wave of coronavirus to aware the people about the deadly virus and hoped that it would again play its due role in this regard.