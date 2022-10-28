Negligence in cleaning arrangements not to be tolerated: LWMC CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is committed to provide exceptional cleanliness services to Lahorites.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, to ensure cleanliness at entry and exit points of the city, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar visited Shahdara, Babu Sabu, Ravi Bridge, Azaadi Chowk, Thokar Niaz Baig and adjoining areas.

He also reviewed the washing activity at Masjid-e-Shuhada, Mall Road followed by the cleaning services at commercial markets.

He appreciated the efforts of workers and directed to make special cleanliness arrangements near all Mosques of the city.

On this occasion he said that surprise visits to 9 towns would continue until Lahore becomes zero waste.

Negligence in cleaning arrangements would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added.

Ali Anan Qamar said that all temporary waste collection points of Lahore should be cleared on daily basis.