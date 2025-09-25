Negligence In Cleanliness Operation Intolerable; District Manager FWMC
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) As per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the teams of Faisalabad Waste Management Company are continuously working to make Chiniot district exemplary in terms of cleanliness under the “Clean Punjab”. In this regard, dual monitoring of the cleanliness operation is underway.
District Manager FWMC Abdullah Nazir Bajwa and Chief Officer Municipal Committee Muzaffar Baig here on Thursday visited various union councils to check zero waste and inspected the presence of waste workers on duty, garbage clearance and de-silting campaign.
While talking to the people of the area in different streets and neighborhoods, they inquired about cleanliness under the “Clean Punjab” program and welcomed some of the suggestions that came up and assured effective implementation.
The District Manager said that Faisalabad Waste Management Company was playing an active role and is continuously taking steps to make the district clean. He said that the cleanliness operation was going on as usual every day, while in addition to selecting one union council every day for a comprehensive operation, garbage was being collected from the roads, streets and neighborhoods of flood-affected villages/locations. Along with cleaning the piles, manual sweeping is also being done, he said. He warned the Tehsil Managers that there was no room for obstruction, laziness or inattention in the cleaning operation and those who do not work would have no place in the district.
