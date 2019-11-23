UrduPoint.com
Negligence In Cleanliness Work Not To Be Tolerated: Rao Imtiaz

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore Wastage Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Saturday visited different parts of the city and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements.

According to LWMC sources here, MD directed the LWMC staff to ensure proper cleanliness in the city and must not show any negligence in this regard.

He further said negligence in the cleaning of small and internal areas of the provincial capital would not be tolerated.

The MD said officers and workers performing their duties efficiently would be appreciated while legal action would be taken against those not discharging their duties up to the mark.

He urged the Lahorites to cooperate worth the company in maintaining proper cleanliness in the city besides adopting precautionary measures to control the breed of dengue larva.

Areas which Rao Imtiaz Ahmad visited include Multan Road, Samanabad, Johar Town, Gulshan Ravi, Ichra, Sham Nagar and others.

