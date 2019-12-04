Negligence in foreigners' protection not be tolerated: IGP

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastagir said on Wednesday the protection of foreign experts and citizens was the basic responsibility of special protection unit (SPU) and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated at any cost

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastagir said on Wednesday the protection of foreign experts and citizens was the basic responsibility of special protection unit (SPU) and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated at any cost.

He expressed these views while chairing the session regarding performance and working of Special Protection Unit here at Central Police Office.

He directed the DIG SPU and other officers of headquarters to visit to sensitive working sites and projects in different districts and also submit a detailed report regarding the performance of officials deputed over there.

He further said that if the tenure of non objection certificate and visas of Chinese or other foreigners had been expired and still they were staying in Pakistan then their reports should be provided to Home Department immediately.

Directing the DIG SPU, he said the SPU was an important operational force of Punjab Police whose officials were performing security duties to foreigners experts and investors on CPEC projects, therefore, all officers and officials should perform their duties with hard work, diligence, commitment and bravery. Training courses and training workshops based upon modern parameters for enhancing capacity and efficiency of the officials of SPU should be continued, he added.

During the meeting, DIG SPU Umar Sheikh while briefing the IG Punjab told that for security of most sensitive projects, SPU personnel had been imparted modern professional training in accordance with the parameters of contemporary age so that no stone should be left unturned for security and protection of Chinese and other foreign experts.

He further said that currently, SPU personnel were providing security to 4000 foreign experts on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and also security to 2000 Sikh pilgrims coming to Kartarpur Corridor at Narowal on daily basis, whereas, the total projects different projects including CPEC are 31 where more than 6500 SPU personnel were providing security duties to foreigners.

He further briefed that special attention was being given for recreation of personnel like football, hockey along with other sports despite constructive and other extra curricular activities, whereas, special desks have been established at all international airports across the province where the data of every foreigner was archived and saved at the airport and the steps are launched for their security right form the airport.

He further said that an MOU had also been accorded between SPU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under this MOU, information sharing and coordination was ensured regarding security of Chinese and other foreign experts.

The IG Punjab acknowledged the overall performance of SPU and said that the performance of the duties should be kept on by maintaining high standard of professionalism.