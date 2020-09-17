Negligence in polio campaign not to be acceptable: Health minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has warned that no negligence in execution of the polio campaign will be tolerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has warned that no negligence in execution of the polio campaign will be tolerated.

She was chairing a meeting of the Provincial Task Force for Polio Eradication at the Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday to review progress on polio eradication in Punjab. The campaign will start from Sept 21.

The minister said that around 20 million children would be administered polio drops during the anti-polio campaign.

All commissioners and deputy commissioners would personally monitor the polio campaign, she added.

She warned that the government might take strict action on the emergence of new polio cases in the province. "I urge all parents to get their children vaccinated," she said.

She said that parents might save their children from the disease through vaccination.

"During the campaign, all standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be implemented in letter and spirit, " she added.

Earlier, the health minister reviewed the status of polio eradication efforts in Punjab.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retd) Usman Younis apprised the minister of the efforts and activities being carried out for polio eradication.

Later, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik addressed the participants. He expressed displeasure over the absence of some districts in the meeting. He said that deputy commissioners must personally supervise the campaign. The chief secretary added, "Even one polio case raises question mark over the performance of a deputy commissioner." He said the officials found guilty of negligence during the polio campaign would face disciplinary action.

Later, the Punjab health minister gave away Bob Keegan Polio Heroes Award by CDC Foundation to the family of deceased polio workers of Khanewal.

During the August polio campaign, two polio workers of Khanewa died in road accident while performing duties in field. Lady Health Worker (LHW) Ishrat Bashir and her brother Sabtain Haider, a volunteer polio team member, were on their way to participate in daily evening meeting at the nearby health facility, when a truck hit their motorcycle, resulting in death of both polio workers.

Secretary school education Department Sara Aslam, Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, Polio Team Lead Punjab World Health Organization Dr Abdinasir Adem attended the meeting whereas commissioners and deputy commissioners of Punjab joined the meeting via video link.