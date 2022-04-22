Negligence in provision of Bolan Hospital patients' treatment not to be tolerated: MS

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) Bolan Medical Hospital, Quetta Dr. Sultan Ahmed Lehri on Friday said that the provision of medical treatment to the people in the hospital was one of the top priorities of the government in which any kind of negligence would not be acceptable.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to various wards of the hospital.

He stressed that the Doctors are "Mesiah" and should ensure the provision of best medical treatment to the patients.

"Absence of staff will not be tolerated in any case. If any employee is found absent then departmental action will be taken against him", he warned.

He said measures were taken to more improve quality of treatment in the hospital for interest of patients saying that the role of doctors and paramedical staff have important for provision of healthcare facilities to the patients.