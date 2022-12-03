Negligence in treatment of patients not to be tolerated: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that negligence in treatment of patients in any government hospital will not be tolerated

She was speaking to patients, their attendants and the media during her surprise visit to the Services Hospital here on Saturday.

Patients in the hospital, while replying questions by the minister, expressed their satisfaction at provision of medicines to them. Dr Yasmin said the government gave a budget of billions of rupees to public hospitals to provide better facilities to patients. She said that the mission of the government was to make the public sector hospitals better treatment centres.

"We are trying our best to improve the conditions at the public sector hospitals in Punjab," she said.

The health minister said that all medicines were being provided free of cost to patients. She said the purpose of providing sehat sahulat card to the people of Punjab was to provide better health facilities to them. She said that strict action would be taken against the administration on the complaints of patients in the government hospitals.

The minister visited various departments including emergency and operation theaters and reviewed the medical facilities.