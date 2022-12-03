UrduPoint.com

Negligence In Treatment Of Patients Not To Be Tolerated: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Negligence in treatment of patients not to be tolerated: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that negligence in treatment of patients in any government hospital will not be tolerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that negligence in treatment of patients in any government hospital will not be tolerated.

She was speaking to patients, their attendants and the media during her surprise visit to the Services Hospital here on Saturday.

Patients in the hospital, while replying questions by the minister, expressed their satisfaction at provision of medicines to them. Dr Yasmin said the government gave a budget of billions of rupees to public hospitals to provide better facilities to patients. She said that the mission of the government was to make the public sector hospitals better treatment centres.

"We are trying our best to improve the conditions at the public sector hospitals in Punjab," she said.

The health minister said that all medicines were being provided free of cost to patients. She said the purpose of providing sehat sahulat card to the people of Punjab was to provide better health facilities to them. She said that strict action would be taken against the administration on the complaints of patients in the government hospitals.

The minister visited various departments including emergency and operation theaters and reviewed the medical facilities.

Related Topics

Punjab Budget Visit Media All Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Sindh on Culture Day

Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Sindh on Culture Day

47 seconds ago
 Musk Says Twitter Possibly Gave Preference to Left ..

Musk Says Twitter Possibly Gave Preference to Left-Wing Candidates in Brazil Ele ..

48 seconds ago
 Football: English Championship result

Football: English Championship result

50 seconds ago
 Shazia Marri grieves over death of senior PML(N) l ..

Shazia Marri grieves over death of senior PML(N) leader Najma Hameed

51 seconds ago
 28 people shifted to shelter home

28 people shifted to shelter home

53 seconds ago
 240-kg dead meat seized, slaughter house sealed

240-kg dead meat seized, slaughter house sealed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.