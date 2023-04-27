UrduPoint.com

Negligence In Treatment Of Patients Not To Be Tolerated: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Thursday said that negligence in the treatment of any patient in the hospital would not be tolerated at any cost

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Thursday said that negligence in the treatment of any patient in the hospital would not be tolerated at any cost.

He expressed these views during his surprised visit to the Services Hospital Lahore.

The Health minister reviewed the stock and further supply of medicines and X-ray films in the hospital. Dr. Javed Akram also visited the bridge under construction for the convenience of patients. He expressed his anger on principal SIMS and MS for the failure of availability of medicines and X-ray films in the hospital.

He said on this occasion that patients should not face any difficulty in any government hospital ."We are visiting government hospitals on the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi," he said.

He said that the first priority of the Health department was to ensure provision of better facilities to patients in the government hospitals, adding, there should be no complaints about the treatment of patients in government hospitals.

Earlier, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal and MS Dr. Ehtishamul Haque gave a briefing to Minister Dr. Javed Akram.

