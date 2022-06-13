UrduPoint.com

Negligence Intolerable In Public Welfare Projects: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Negligence intolerable in public welfare projects: DC

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner, Hameedullah Khattak on Monday paid a surprise visit to Tank-Pezzo road for physical inspection of ongoing work under M&R funds.

After inspection on spot, he expressed displeasure over the substandard work being carried on the highway and issued immediate action orders to XEN C&W.

Tanks to the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak for taking steps in the public interest that were appreciated widely in public circles. Whether it was water shortage or electricity load shedding and cleanup drive, the role of Deputy Commissioner has been very important.

On the special directives of provincial government, the district administration of Tank is taking practical steps to resolve the problems of the citizens.

In a statement, the DC said that the main objective of the district administration was to ensure the provision of basic amenities to uplift the living standard of the common man.

He further said that public service was one of his top duties and the doors of his office were always open for the general public.

