Negligence Not To Be Tolerated In Anti-dengue Drive: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said strict action would be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance in an anti-dengue campaign.

She expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of a training course on anti-dengue for government officers and employees across the division held at the auditorium of Sargodha University here on Wednesday.

The commissioner appreciated the training sessions and urged the participants to make full use of the research and play an effective role in eradicating dengue.

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, Chairperson Provincial Dengue Expert Advisory Group Dr Sofia Iqtdar, Senior Entomologist Institute of Public Health Lahore Dr Muhammad Asif,University Sargodha Expert Dr Shafaat Yar, Director Health Services Dr Rana Muhammad Riazand others attended the session.

