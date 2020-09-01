Negligence of provincial rulers devastated Sindh: Haleem Adil

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh said due to the negligence of rulers of Sindh, whole province went drowned and devastated and even the basement of Sindh Assembly was inundated with stagnant rainwater

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh said due to the negligence of rulers of Sindh, whole province went drowned and devastated and even the basement of Sindh Assembly was inundated with stagnant rainwater..

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday flanked by MPAs Dua Bhutto, Raja Azhar, Saeed Afridi, Shahnawaz Jadon and others, he said whole Sindh was drowned into rainwater.

He said from tomorrow we would start a visit of Sindh and tell people about the plights of Sujawal, Umerkot, Badin, Talhar and other towns.

He said the funds for erecting saline water Nullahs were devoured by the rulers and they caused flooding. He said the largest market of red chilies at Kunri has already been drowned.

He said government aid was only given to people who hoist the flag of PPP. He said the relief funds for Jhudo are also devoured by the PPP rulers. He said Sindh Government drowned Sindh and the army salvaged it.

He said the NDMA helped the stranded people of Mirpurkhas and shifted them to safer places. He asked where was the PDMA.

He said the local Einstein who predicts about more rains and more water formula was not telling people how the accumulated rainwater would be drained out.

He said five to six feet water is present in Khipro town. He said Sehwan, Johi, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Hyderabad were flooded and infrastructure and properties of citizens were damaged.

Haleem Adil said millions of acres of agriculture land was affected and irrigation department was responsible for these huge losses. He said Sindh development committee was formed on the orders of the Supreme Court.

He said funds were due from World Bank and Bahria Town. He said encroachments would be removed and Nullahs would be cleaned. Solid Waste disposal system, roads and streets and public transport would be improved. He said this plan would be shared with the Prime Minister.

He said Sindh government was given funds under the NFC and now they were demanding $10billion which was a part of their Maal Khapi (give us money for suppuration) campaigning.

He said civic agencies were responsible for illegal constructions in Karachi. He said Sindh government had diverted the routes of Nullahs and waterways and they created urban flooding.

He said Raja Azhar rescued 50 people from Korangi Nullah. He said the Government agencies had dumped garbage to chock DHA drainage.

He said garbage was also dumped into Malir and Lyari rivers. He said the Sindh government drowned the DHA and it also backed the protest demo of yesterday.

He said we would not only stage protest demos in the cities and towns of Sindh but also before the CM House. He said the federal Government was working with the province to facilitate masses. He said administrator should be an honest man with good reputation. He said it seems that some conspiracy is being hatched.

He said the rainwater has even entered the basement of the new building of Sindh Assembly and its mosques and several offices were flooded. He said this building was constructed with a cost of more than Rs12billion and entering of rainwater into it is a big question mark.

He said this was a plain inefficiency of Sindh chief minister. He said the then speaker of Sindh assembly Nisar Khuhro should explain about the corruption in funds of new building of Sindh assembly. He said seven days have already passed and stagnant rainwater could not be drained out from Sindh assembly as yet.

However, MPA Saeed Afridi said the provincial Government has not carried out any scheme in their constituencies. He said the residents of DHA were being punished for giving vote to the PTI. He said we constructed Valika Road in Banaras and not even an inch of rainwater was there because we had installed a drainage line. He said the Sindh Government was deliberately harming the national economy.