UrduPoint.com

Negligent Dengue Workers To Face Action

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Negligent dengue workers to face action

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The provincial dengue monitoring committee on Wednesday decided to take action against dengue workers, who would be found negligent of their duty in the high-risk districts, and issued instructions to the health department in this regard.

The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik and Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, at the Civil Secretariat.

The additional chief secretary (south Punjab), administrative secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.

Minister Akhtar Malik said that the stakeholders should enhance coordination for removing discrepancies in the dengue data. He asked officers to address the deficiencies identified in the monitoring, surveillance and reporting system. He also issued instructions to the administration in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura to remain alert in view of the dengue situation.

Assigning the responsibilities to the special branch regarding monitoring of dengue and smog, Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that the situation should be closely monitored for the next two weeks. He said that the Punjab Information and Technology board (PITB) should share data with the Health Department on a daily basis.

Health Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that the Health Department had ample stock of essential medicines and mosquito spray and more than 20,000 dengue workers were performing field duties.

He mentioned that 15,306 confirmed cases of dengue and 22 deaths had been reported in the province this year. Of those, 6,519 cases had been reported in Lahore so far. He said that 912 cases had been registered and 418 people have been arrested for violation of SOPs during the last two weeks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Dengue Technology Punjab Alert Gujranwala Sheikhupura All Share

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selli ..

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selling popcorn

20 minutes ago
 Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

51 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five runs ..

3 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.