Negligent Staff During Anti-polio Drive To Be Sacked: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hasan Khowaja on Monday ordered the issuing of show-cause notices to the staff showing negligence during the anti-polio campaign and vows to make this drive successful

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign at his office and expressed concern after reviewing the performance of the polio workers.

Khowaja said that severe action, including the issuance of show cause notices to those found negligent during their duties and in the next phase, they would be removed from their positions.

He stressed the need for effective implementation of the polio campaign throughout the district and told the district administration would closely monitor the campaign. Dr. Khawaja mentioned that he would personally visit different areas during this drive and directed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to daily oversee the polio campaign and submit their reports to his office regularly.

The deputy commissioner said dedicated efforts should be made during the campaign to ensure that no child under the age of 5 in the district remains unvaccinated.

