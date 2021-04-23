UrduPoint.com
Negotiated Political Solution Of Afghan Conflict Only Way Forward: FM Qureshi

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:46 PM

Negotiated political solution of Afghan conflict only way forward: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkey trilateral meeting as "useful" as a negotiated political solution of the Afghan issue was the only forward

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkey trilateral meeting as "useful" as a negotiated political solution of the Afghan issue was the only forward.

"It is a unique opportunity for Afghans to show farsightedness. If they suffer, everybody will suffer. It is important that Afghans sit together and find a way forward," he said while addressing a joint press conference along with his Turkish counterpart Mevlet avusoglu here after the trilateral meeting hosted by Turkey.

The foreign minister said as there was no military solution of the Afghan conflict, Pakistan had urged and the would continue to urge all the Afghan parties to sit together and find a way forward. "We as brothers can only facilitate," he remarked.

He said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan, which had suffered the most due to war in Afghanistan than any other country in the world.

The foreign minister said during the trilateral meeting, they discussed various issues relating to Afghanistan, including economic, security, migration, refugees etc.

"Illegal migration is an issue, which needs to be tackled," he said and adding he also discussed this issue during his visit to Tehran.

During the trilateral meeting, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistanl discussed the latest developments in Afghan peace process, and exchanged views on achieving the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan's valuable efforts towards this end.

