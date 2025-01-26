Negotiation Only Way Forward, PTI's Pressure Tactics 'doomed': Afnanullah
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) PML-N Senator Afnanullah Sunday lambasted PTI's tactics to pressure the government, labeling them as failed attempts and emphasized that negotiation remains the sole viable path to clarity, cautioning PTI that refusal to engage in dialogue will only exacerbate the crisis.
Talking to a private news channel, Senator Afnanullah emphasized that negotiation is the only viable path forward, asserting that PTI's pressure tactics are ultimately "doomed" to fail.
He stressed the importance of constructive dialogue in resolving political differences, highlighting it as the best way to move forward.
By engaging in negotiation, political parties can work towards finding common ground and advancing the country's
interests, he added.
"Chaotic politics will only create further consequences and no other political victory will be achieved through these out-of-table tactics," Senator Afnanullah added.
Senator expressed his concerns about PTI's approach to resolving issues, stating that they are not serious about discussing problems and instead prefer confrontation.
Responding a query, Afnanullah clarified that PML-N respects and will abide by any court decisions, emphasizing that these matters have already been discussed and are now in the judicial domain.
