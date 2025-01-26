Open Menu

Negotiation Only Way Forward, PTI's Pressure Tactics 'doomed': Afnanullah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Negotiation only way forward, PTI's pressure tactics 'doomed': Afnanullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) PML-N Senator Afnanullah Sunday lambasted PTI's tactics to pressure the government, labeling them as failed attempts and emphasized that negotiation remains the sole viable path to clarity, cautioning PTI that refusal to engage in dialogue will only exacerbate the crisis.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator Afnanullah emphasized that negotiation is the only viable path forward, asserting that PTI's pressure tactics are ultimately "doomed" to fail.

He stressed the importance of constructive dialogue in resolving political differences, highlighting it as the best way to move forward.

By engaging in negotiation, political parties can work towards finding common ground and advancing the country's

interests, he added.

"Chaotic politics will only create further consequences and no other political victory will be achieved through these out-of-table tactics," Senator Afnanullah added.

Senator expressed his concerns about PTI's approach to resolving issues, stating that they are not serious about discussing problems and instead prefer confrontation.

Responding a query, Afnanullah clarified that PML-N respects and will abide by any court decisions, emphasizing that these matters have already been discussed and are now in the judicial domain.

Recent Stories

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

14 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

29 minutes ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming ov ..

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies

3 hours ago
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

5 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

14 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan