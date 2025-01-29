Negotiation Remains Sole Pathway To Amicable Solutions: Aqeel Malik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister's legal adviser Barrister Aqeel Malik asserted on Wednesday that the government will exercise patience for the next 48 hours, awaiting a forward-looking negotiation process from the opposition party, emphasized PTI that negotiation remains the sole pathway to achieving amicable solutions in a democratic setup.
In an interview with a private news channel, Advisor to PM advised the opposition party, PTI to adopt a serious approach and refrain from using force or blackmail, instead urging them to come forward for negotiations if they are genuinely committed to finding a solution.
Aqeel Malik also expressed admiration for the National Assembly Speaker's proposal for a platform for dialogue between the government and opposition parties, paving the way for negotiations and a peaceful resolution of issues.
Responding to a query about the opposition alliance, he issued a stern warning, exuding unwavering confidence in the face of a grand alliance and categorically stated that JUI-F's deep-seated reservations against PTI would ultimately seal the alliance's fate, predicting its imminent downfall.
He categorically stated that despite PTI's plans for protests, the only viable path forward lies in constructive dialogue, a cornerstone of democratic processes.
Any political party genuinely committed to upholding democratic principles will inevitably opt for meaningful negotiations over confrontation-driven politics, he added
