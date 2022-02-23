ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said Russia was big supplier of energy in the world and negotiation would be held on Pak-Russia cooperation in energy sector during the Prime Minister's scheduled visit to Moscow.

In a televised message, he said there was vast room for Pak-Russia cooperation in energy sector.

They had already formally discussed three to four potential energy related projects with the Russian team in last six months, he said.

The minister said the PM would also discuss the energy projects with Russian President Putin while he would also held meeting with Russian Prime Minister.

He said Russia had deep relations with Europe, North America and other countries in energy sector.

He stressed the need for Pak-Russia cooperation in energy sector.