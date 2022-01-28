UrduPoint.com

Negotiation Underway With International Social Media Firms For Registration: Senate Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Friday said that negotiation is underway with international social media firms for registration. Responding to various questions during Question Hour at Senate, he said that on 13 October 2021, the Federal government approved Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021 (Rules), promulgated under section 37(2) of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (PECA).

In a written reply Cabinet Division said that under Rule 7(6) (a) of the said Rules, a Significant Social Media Company has more than 0.

5 Million users in Pakistan or is in the list specially notified by the Authority, separately for each Application/Service.

PTA has placed the registration form on its website www.pta.gov.pk which can be submitted by applicants through e.mail "SM-Reg@pta.gov.pk" or postal address "Director (WAD), PTA HQs F-5/1, Islamabad, or by physically visiting the office of Director (WAD). So far PTA has registered two companies i.e Joyo Technology Pakistan (Private) Ltd. (Snake Video) and BIGO Service Pakistan (Private) Ltd. BIGO Live, Like) so far other Significant Social Media Companies are being pursuedRegistration.

