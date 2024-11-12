Negotiations Being Made With IPPs To Provide Relief To People: Leghari
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday said that the government is reviewing the agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), to provide maximum relief to people.
Discussions are being made with IPPs to save billions of rupees for this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.
We are going to introduce a "package" to extend cheap energy rates to people in the near future, he said. In reply to a question about the role of coalition partners in privatization, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party always supported the government regarding the privatization of sick units.
He said that PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills are still on the list for privatization. To another question, he said, we will bring the changes in the prices of solar net metering systems.
Recent Stories
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit
'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener
Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high
Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference yields initial commitment of $20 millio ..
Standing Committee on Narcotics Control addresses rising drug abuse and cross-bo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milestone and Green Partner ..5 minutes ago
-
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities15 minutes ago
-
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Progress and administr ..15 minutes ago
-
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming15 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit20 minutes ago
-
Standing Committee on Narcotics Control addresses rising drug abuse and cross-border trafficking1 hour ago
-
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qaiser Ahmed3 hours ago
-
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride3 hours ago
-
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices3 hours ago
-
Robber killed in encounter3 hours ago
-
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"3 hours ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme3 hours ago