Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Negotiations being made with IPPs to provide relief to people: Leghari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday said that the government is reviewing the agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), to provide maximum relief to people.

Discussions are being made with IPPs to save billions of rupees for this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We are going to introduce a "package" to extend cheap energy rates to people in the near future, he said. In reply to a question about the role of coalition partners in privatization, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party always supported the government regarding the privatization of sick units.

He said that PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills are still on the list for privatization. To another question, he said, we will bring the changes in the prices of solar net metering systems.

