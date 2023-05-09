UrduPoint.com

Negotiations Continue With PTI: Interior Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2023 | 10:41 AM

Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

The Interior Minister,however, says if the PTI Cheif Imran Khan intends to force and intimidate Parliament to hold elections earlier, he will not succeed in it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that negotiations continue with PTI, and there are individuals in PTI’s camp who are striving to steer things in a positive direction.

Talking to a private news channel, the Interior Minister however said if the PTI Cheif Imran Khan intends to force and intimidate Parliament to hold elections earlier, he will not succeed in it.

Rana Sanaullah reiterated that the government would not engage in any dealings tainted by Imran Khan's dishonesty and obstinacy.

He said Imran Khan has already employed various tactics, but they have proven futile.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Interior Minister Parliament Rana SanaUllah Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes ..

&#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; operation distributes 156,000 food parcels in Syria

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region w ..

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region with GDP growth rate of 9.3% in ..

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King ..

Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King on death of mother of Prince M ..

9 hours ago
 Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Union of Arab ..

Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Union of Arab Chambers sign cooperation agr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.