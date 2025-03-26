Open Menu

Negotiations Only Possible With Those Who Respect Constitution, Law Of State: Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 08:37 PM

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday emphasized that negotiations are only possible with those who respect the constitution and law of the state

He categorically ruled out any talks with terrorists, stressing that they will be pursued relentlessly, both within the country and abroad.

He categorically ruled out any talks with terrorists, stressing that they will be pursued relentlessly, both within the country and abroad.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta along with Railway Divisional Superintendent, he said Jaffar Express would start its journey for Peshawar from Thursday and strict security arrangements have been made for the train.

Hanif Abbasi, Federal Minister for Railways, condemned terrorism in strong terms, stating that terrorists have no religion and are exploiting nationalism, sectarianism, and provincialism through a conspiracy.

He emphasized that this conspiracy can be foiled through the collective efforts of the public and security forces, prioritizing peace in the province.

He said that the train attack targeted ordinary people and that this is the message to the terrorists, now Jaffar Express would run seven times a week instead of three.

He paid rich tribute to the police and Frontier Corps (FC) for risking their lives and saving the citizens.

He said that it was decided in the National Security meeting and at the government level that strict action would be taken against the terrorists.

The Minister said that our army has been fighting against the terrorists for three decades, the people of Balochistan are not against anyone, and a few people are promoting provincialism.

He said that steps have been taken for the security of trains, the Railways Police is short of security personnel and

500 police personnel would be recruited soon, of which 70 percent would be deployed in Balochistan to meet short of security force.

Hanif Abbasi announced that a special Eid train will depart from Quetta on March 29, making travel more convenient for those celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

To make the journey even more affordable, he said a 20% discount will be offered on fares for the first three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

