) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, on Thursday said that ongoing negotiations should aim to address political challenges rather than cater to the desires or legal issues of any individual

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, on Thursday said that ongoing negotiations should aim to address political challenges rather than cater to the desires or legal issues of any individual.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that dialogue was needed for systemic solutions to recurring political crises, election reforms, political polarization, and hostility among rivals.

"Negotiations are not meant to settle crimes; their objective is to resolve the political stalemate and address broader political issues."He said that every election brings controversies, and the hatred that has reached the level of extremism must be curbed. We need to establish a framework and define role of the game.

Referring to those facing legal proceedings, he said that individuals involved in cases must face the cases and the legal system. Crimes like attacking sensitive installations and other offenses cannot be resolved through negotiations but must be addressed within the framework of the judicial process, he added.

He urged PTI to change in political attitudes to ensure successful negotiations.

PTI cannot simultaneously attack institutions, malign political opponents, run campaigns to discredit entities, and then sell the slogans of dialogue.

A serious political attitude is essential for progress, and PTI must rethink its approach, he asserted.

On the country's economic situation, he shared positive developments. He said that Inflation, which had surged to 38 percent, has now reduced by approximately below 6 percent. The Consumer price Index (CPI) stands at 4 percent, and food inflation is at 2 percent. Interest rates have dropped from 22 percent to 13 percent. The government tackled economic challenges with focused efforts, he explained.

He further stated that while stability has been achieved, the government is now focused on growth. "Our target is to enhance economic growth. The government is committed and determined to bring further improvements," he added.

The minister expressed hope that PTI would adopt a serious and constructive approach to ensure political stability, which is vital for the country's progress.