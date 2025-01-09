Negotiations Should Aim To Address Political Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 11:29 PM
) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, on Thursday said that ongoing negotiations should aim to address political challenges rather than cater to the desires or legal issues of any individual
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, on Thursday said that ongoing negotiations should aim to address political challenges rather than cater to the desires or legal issues of any individual.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that dialogue was needed for systemic solutions to recurring political crises, election reforms, political polarization, and hostility among rivals.
"Negotiations are not meant to settle crimes; their objective is to resolve the political stalemate and address broader political issues."He said that every election brings controversies, and the hatred that has reached the level of extremism must be curbed. We need to establish a framework and define role of the game.
Referring to those facing legal proceedings, he said that individuals involved in cases must face the cases and the legal system. Crimes like attacking sensitive installations and other offenses cannot be resolved through negotiations but must be addressed within the framework of the judicial process, he added.
He urged PTI to change in political attitudes to ensure successful negotiations.
PTI cannot simultaneously attack institutions, malign political opponents, run campaigns to discredit entities, and then sell the slogans of dialogue.
A serious political attitude is essential for progress, and PTI must rethink its approach, he asserted.
On the country's economic situation, he shared positive developments. He said that Inflation, which had surged to 38 percent, has now reduced by approximately below 6 percent. The Consumer price Index (CPI) stands at 4 percent, and food inflation is at 2 percent. Interest rates have dropped from 22 percent to 13 percent. The government tackled economic challenges with focused efforts, he explained.
He further stated that while stability has been achieved, the government is now focused on growth. "Our target is to enhance economic growth. The government is committed and determined to bring further improvements," he added.
The minister expressed hope that PTI would adopt a serious and constructive approach to ensure political stability, which is vital for the country's progress.
Recent Stories
Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook
President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche
President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders
ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..
UoC set to host its first convocation in February
FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation
Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital structure amid rapid growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders6 minutes ago
-
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana San ..6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation16 minutes ago
-
Dy.Director Culture Dept visits Besant Hall Children's library31 minutes ago
-
Implementation of KMC by-laws, fixed rates for burials in controlled cemeteries started: Mayor Karac ..31 minutes ago
-
Hassan Zehri condemns incident of terrorist in Zehri31 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on fostering societal cohesion, tolerance, peace building31 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam launches livestock card for farmers43 seconds ago
-
Islamabad to host Pioneering Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities45 seconds ago
-
Negotiations should aim to address political challenges23 seconds ago
-
NA body for taking effective measures to reduce power tariff27 seconds ago
-
District hospitals to run on PPP model in Balochistan: Shoaib28 seconds ago