Negotiations Underway For Out Of Court Settlement With Sector G-15/4 Litigants: National Assembly Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:37 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Monday apprised the National Assembly that negotiations were underway for out of court settlement with litigants of Sector G-15/4, falling in Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society, Zone-II, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Monday apprised the National Assembly that negotiations were underway for out of court settlement with litigants of Sector G-15/4, falling in Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society, Zone-II, Islamabad.

During the question hour, he said there was an issue with regard to acquiring land for the sector as owners were demanding excessive prices against the agreed one, which was from Rs 63,000 to Rs1,250,000 per kanal. "They are demanding Rs5,000,000 kanal." He said efforts were being made to settle the issue and hopefully it would be done soon.

The parliamentary secretary said the purchasing of land in Zone-II for Sector G-15/4 was initiated in mid-nineties and the rates of land purchased in different years were varied between Rs63,000 to Rs1,250,000 per Kanal and on land compensation basis.

However, no land had been purchased during the tenure of present management. "In Sector G-15/4, 572 plots are in possession area and handed over to the members. Remaining 128 plots are non-possession area for which possession has not been given to allottees/members." Shaukat Ali said a case was pending with the court of civil judge Islamabad since April 19, 2002.

The present management had taken the charge of the society office on September 2, 2019 and showing to resolve the issue on priority.

"In this regard negotiations are also underway for out of court settlement with the litigants as well."

