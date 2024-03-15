Negotiations With IMF Progressing Positively: Attaullah
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:04 PM
The Minister for Information and Broadcasting highlights the constructive influence these discussions are having on the stock market and investor confidence.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that negotiations with the IMF are progressing positively.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he highlighted the constructive influence these discussions are having on the stock market and investor confidence.
The Minister, however, regretted that the PTI is bent upon sabotaging the IMF deal. He said the party's handful of supporters held a protest outside the building of the IMF and the World Bank in the US, demanding the deal not be struck with Pakistan. He said this party has always pursued anti-Pakistani policies and their dream is for the country to default. He made it clear that this anti-Pakistan activity will have no impact on negotiations with the IMF and these will continue.
The Information Minister said Pakistan will move forward on the path of development and witness growth in GDP and exports. He said the decisions of this government will yield positive results. He said the Finance Minister has a clarity and full grip on the economic matters and he wants early resolution of the problems.
Attaullah Tarar said their mandate is to address the problems facing the people. He said it is the vision of the Prime Minister to work tirelessly to steer the country out of challenges. He said the Prime Minister has given a comprehensive agenda for economic reforms which envisages restructuring of FBR and enhancing the tax collection as well as reducing the government expenditures.
