Open Menu

Negotiations With Political Parties In Final Stage To Get Provincial Rights: Kundi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Negotiations with political parties in final stage to get provincial rights: Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that negotiations with representatives of all political parties are in final stage to discuss with the center for securing provincial rights.

He said this during a meeting with former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, the senior leader of the National Democratic Movement (NDM). The meeting also included Ahmad Karim Kundi, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and NDM leader Kifayat Azad.

The discussion focused on the current political situation in the country and the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the importance of seeking guidance and advice from senior political leaders.

He revealed that negotiations with political parties are in final stage to discuss with the federal government for provincial rights.

He stressed the need to form a political jirga to negotiate with the federal government with strong arguments for provincial rights.

Kundi highlighted the role of Ahmad Karim Kundi in effectively representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's interests both in the Governor's House and the provincial assembly.

He underscored the priorities of promoting the province’s culture, tourism, and sports, and bringing the rich Pashtun culture and hospitality into the global spotlight.

He also stressed the importance of focusing on peace to accelerate the development process, noting that intellectuals, scholars, and opinion leaders play a crucial role in this endeavor.

Afrasiab Khattak praised Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and MPA Ahmad Kundi for their efforts in advocating for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s issues.

He emphasized the necessity of political forces uniting on a single platform to address the province's challenges.

The NDM expressed its full support for Governor Faisal Karim Kundi’s struggle for provincial rights and affirmed its commitment to protecting and promoting Pashtun rights, traditions, culture, and art.

Meanwhile, the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has highlighted the critical need to promote messages of peace and tolerance from mosques, minarets, and Sufi shrines.

Speaking during a meeting with Sufi leader Syed Sultan Faiz-ul-Hassan Sarwari Qadri at the Darbar Sultan Bahu Trust, Governor Faisal Kundi emphasized that the write up and teachings of Sultan Bahu are rich in principles of peace, tolerance, and monotheism.

Kundi stressed the importance of introducing the younger generation to Sultan Bahu’s teachings to protect them from disbelief and polytheism.

He lauded Sultan Faiz-ul-Hassan Sarwari Qadri for his efforts to modernize and integrate mosque and Sufi shrine systems with contemporary education at the Masjid Hussain in Jhang.

He also praised the Sultan Bahu Trust’s efforts in promoting both religious and modern education and their welfare services in countries such as the UK and Pakistan.

The Governor described these efforts as exemplary and worthy of emulation.

In response, Syed Sultan Faiz-ul-Hassan Sarwari Qadri acknowledged the Governor’s commendation and appreciated his commitment to serving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on this occasion also visited the residence of Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musaddiq Malik, to offer his condolences on the death of the minister's uncle.

Former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Nadeem Afzal Chan, accompanied the Governor.

During the visit, Governor Kundi expressed his sympathies to Minister Malik and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Following the condolence meeting, discussions were held on the country's political situation and regional issues.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sports Jirga Education Law And Order Provincial Assembly Visit Jhang United Kingdom Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Mosque All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan