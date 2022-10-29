Negotiations with PTI only possible sans conditions: Rana Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said that negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were only possible if it holds dialogue with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) without placing any conditions.

"We are not in favor of early elections and it is clear that incumbent Assembly would complete its tenure. However, leadership(PDM) would decide into it further, but it is essential that all parties, including PTI, have to accept the existence of each other," he said while responding to various questions on the Twitter Space.

The minister said that PML-N wanted early elections in past but it decided to go with majority after sitting with allied parties and listening to their arguments.

He said that politicians accommodate each other and have flexible attitude but PTI leadership lacked political maturity as a "weird person" had entered into politics, who never understood politics and democratic principles.

He said that country was on the verge of bankruptcy when the PML-N assumed the power, which salvaged the country from the economic default.

"Under the dynamic leadership of prime minister, the finance minister is working hard to provide maximum relief to the people of Pakistan," he said.

The minister reminded that army is an important institution of the country and no individual can be allowed to demonstrate irresponsible attitude against the said institution.

"As an institution, it has been made clear that armed forces would remain apolitical and perform its constitutional role which is really appreciable and endorses stance of PML-N and its allies," the minister added.

He said the presence of PML-N on social media would be made more effective and people would be informed properly about the steps for their relief.

The propaganda of PTI would be also countered through this platform(twitter) in more effective manner, he added.

The minister also rebuked allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati regarding the torture on him.

He said that Swati committed contempt of two institutions in his tweet, adding that the PTI leadership was just hurling allegations and propagating against state institutions. He said that no false case had been registered against anyone during their tenure and the case against Swati was filed by the FIA over a highly-objectionable tweet.

The minister said Azam Swati was treated according to the law and even medical facility was provided to him properly.

Regarding PTI's long march, the interior minister said red zone was a red line for any such gatherings.

The minister said any untoward situation would be dealt with heavy handedness as no one was above the law.

He said the long march of Imran has been rejected and around 20,000 to 30,000 people were expected in Islamabad.

He said the PM had constituted a seven-member committee to guide him over the situation related to long march which would be only allowed to gather at the place designated by the courts.

He said that no group or armed crowd would be allowed to make the State hostage and their nefarious designs to be dealt with an iron hand The minister said that there was no proposal under consideration to impose Governor Rule in Punjab.

Meanwhile, commenting on the recent visit by the prime minister to Saudi Arabia, the minister held it as a successful visit and also hoped for better dividends during the upcoming visit of the PM to China.