Nehal Hashmi stresses reforms for speedy justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senior Leader Nehal Hashmi Tuesday stressed the need for introducing judicial reforms in the country to provide speedy justice and support to the deprived sections of society.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that our vision should be of such a improved judicial system in which there is easy justice, speedy justice, and justice for all.

PML-N government would bring in drastic and much-needed improvements in the judicial system, he added.

He further emphasized that the country was facing economic challenges and collective efforts were needed to steer the country out of current challenging situation.

He also called for taking positive steps, saying harmony among state institutions is the need of the hour to pave the way for the development of the country.

Replying to a question, he said that his leadership always believes in rule of law and supremacy of the constitution, adding,

every institution need to work in their constitutional domain as it was imperative to strengthen system in the country.