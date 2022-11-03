UrduPoint.com

Neighbor Arrested For Killing Youth In Badhaber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Neighbor arrested for killing youth in Badhaber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Badhaber police on Thursday arrested a man for killing a youth in Saifan area some four days ago.

Badhaber police said, on the complaint of the mother of the deceased, Mujeebullah, his friends, relatives and neighbors were interrogated and one of the neighbors named Shamsul Qamar was confirmed as the killer of the youth.

Police said the neighbor, Shamsul Qamar and the deceased, Mujibullah were close friends and the former killed the youth for ending up the friendship. Police said the weapon used in the crime was recovered from the accused who has confessed to killing Mujibullah.

Police said physical remand of the accused would be obtained from the court for further interrogation.

