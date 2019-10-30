UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neighbor Fraudulently Grabs Widow's Property

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:04 PM

Neighbor fraudulently grabs widow's property

Islampura police register FIR against accused and his accomplice.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) Islampura police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a man for allegedly grabbing 44-marla land of widow neighbor at Masson road area of the provincial capital.

The police lodged FIR on the complaint moved by Perveen Islam.
According to police, Ali who is the neighbor of widown Perween islam along with his accomplice namely Kashif grabbed the land of the woman fraudulently.

Police said Perween Islam is an aged woman and widow of Muhammad Islam. Some time ago, Ali, the accused, came to her neighbor and asked her to sell him around 2 marla land of her total 44 marla land.

Police said she sold him 1/2-4 marla land against Rs 5.4 million. However, the accused later fraudulently got her thumb impression on other documents and when she cacme to know about the fate of her property she lodged protest.

But the accuseed,the police said, threatened her and her son Hashim Islam. The police said that the accused also knew about two kanals property of the widow in Cant area and also made an attempt to grab that property.

She said he prepared fake documents and filed a case before the Rent Controller and approached a civil court, the police said. Perveen Islam said that she had already sold her 44 kanal land to Aamir Sattar and Faizan Baig but accused Ali had moved fake applications to the courts to grab her property.


"I just sold 1/2-4 marla land to Ali who is making false claim of buying other land," the complainant told the police. The police was contacted that whether the accused persons were arrested or not but the Islampura police refused to share any details.

Related Topics

Protest Police Threatened Rent Road Man Women FIR Share Million Court

Recent Stories

POL prices likely to be increased from Nov 1st

11 minutes ago

Provision of clean drinking water to Rawalakot top ..

13 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank headed for painful 2019 after Q3 los ..

4 minutes ago

Imports from India decrease over 39pc in 1st quart ..

4 minutes ago

JUI-F leaders address participants at Lahore's Aza ..

16 minutes ago

Credit Suisse doubles third-quarter profit

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.