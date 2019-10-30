(@fidahassanain)

Islampura police register FIR against accused and his accomplice.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) Islampura police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a man for allegedly grabbing 44-marla land of widow neighbor at Masson road area of the provincial capital.

The police lodged FIR on the complaint moved by Perveen Islam.

According to police, Ali who is the neighbor of widown Perween islam along with his accomplice namely Kashif grabbed the land of the woman fraudulently.

Police said Perween Islam is an aged woman and widow of Muhammad Islam. Some time ago, Ali, the accused, came to her neighbor and asked her to sell him around 2 marla land of her total 44 marla land.

Police said she sold him 1/2-4 marla land against Rs 5.4 million. However, the accused later fraudulently got her thumb impression on other documents and when she cacme to know about the fate of her property she lodged protest.

But the accuseed,the police said, threatened her and her son Hashim Islam. The police said that the accused also knew about two kanals property of the widow in Cant area and also made an attempt to grab that property.

She said he prepared fake documents and filed a case before the Rent Controller and approached a civil court, the police said. Perveen Islam said that she had already sold her 44 kanal land to Aamir Sattar and Faizan Baig but accused Ali had moved fake applications to the courts to grab her property.



"I just sold 1/2-4 marla land to Ali who is making false claim of buying other land," the complainant told the police. The police was contacted that whether the accused persons were arrested or not but the Islampura police refused to share any details.