Neighboring countries discuss Afghanistan situation for regional approach in virtual meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's neighboring countries including Pakistan, China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan during a Ministerial meeting on Wednesday exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan for a regional approach.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired the Ministerial meeting on Afghan issue held virtually, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized the importance of proceeding with a realistic approach in view of the changed reality in Afghanistan.

He added the well-being of the Afghan people must remain the focus, as they had suffered enormously due to prolonged conflict and instability for more than forty years.

The foreign minister underlined that a shared approach would help Afghanistan on its path to peace and stability and would result in enhanced economic integration and realization of connectivity projects.

Foreign Minister Qureshi drew the attention of the international community to addressing humanitarian crisis and preventing economic meltdown in Afghanistan as the key priorities.

He expressed the hope that the meeting would lay strong foundation for a robust regional engagement on the situation in Afghanistan.

The participants welcomed Pakistan's initiative to organize the meeting and concurred on the importance of the mechanism of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries to address common concerns and advance shared objectives.