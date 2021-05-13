UrduPoint.com
Neighbors Allegedly Set Ablaze A Minor Girl Over Petty Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :A minor girl burnt to death as the neighbors allegedly set her ablaze by throwing kerosene oil over petty dispute.

Zainab Mai w/o Muhammad Ramzan resident of kachi abadi Mochi Wala put up an application with city police station Alipur that the kids started quarreling over minor dispute while playing into the street on which her neighbors Anila w/o Muhammad Yousf and his husband got furious.

She alleged that the outlaws put kerosene oil on her four years old girl Shaheen and set her ablaze.

The minor girl got critical burn injuries and died.

Police registered the case and arrested the accused couple and started interrogation into the incident.

