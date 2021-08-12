Neighbourhood watch program on card for surveillance purpose

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police would soon launch 'Neighborhood Watch' program for effective monitoring of suspicious activities within society through active support of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police would soon launch 'Neighborhood Watch' program for effective monitoring of suspicious activities within society through active support of people.

Under the program, various tiers would setup within the community to keep close eye on presence of suspicious elements and their activities and timely report to Police for action.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari said that close liaison between police and public was key to maintain law and order situation and eliminating anti-social elements from the society.

The IGP said that it was our collective responsibility to keep close eye on miscreants in the society.

A neighborhood watch program was a group of people living in the same area who wanted to make their neighborhood safer by working together and in conjunction with local law enforcement to reduce crime and report suspicious activities in their neighbourhood for quick action.