Neither deal nor NRO in Nawaz case: Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Tuesday said there was neither any deal nor National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in Nawaz Sharif case as he was being allowed to go abroad for medical treatment on humanitarian grounds.

Talking to a private news channel, he said since the day one the prime minister had directed Punjab government to provide best medial facilities to Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said in the meeting of Federal cabinet, it was unanimously decided not to politicize the health issue of the former prime minister.

The name of anyone was placed on exit control list on the recommendations of various institutions, he said adding it was the federal cabinet's discretion to put or withdraw any name from it.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari could be facilitated as per medical board suggestions.

Regarding JUI-F Azadi March, he said the government had no plan to take action against the marchers and added the government had not created any hurdle in the way of the rally so far.