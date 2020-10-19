Neither IGP Singh was abducted nor was he forced to sign arrest warrant for Captain Safdar, says Ali Zaidi

(@fidahassanain)

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has termed Zubair’s narrative as “non-sense” , saying that Sindh CM must fire IGP Sindh or resign himself if it is true as his orders have been followed.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affiars Ali Zaidi rejected the reports that Sindh Inspector General (IG) was "abducted and forced to sign" arrest warrants for Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zaidi came down hard upon PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair’s narrative that IGP was abducted and forced to register an “First Information Report” against Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar.

Taking to Twitter, Zaidi said: “M. Zubair selling nonsense narrative that CM Sindh told him IG was kidnapped & forced to register FIR.

If this is true then CM Sindh must fire IG Sindh or resign himself as his orders were followed,”.

Zaidi also referred to an audio message shared by a journalist on Twitter in which Zubair could be heard saying that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had informed that IGP was kidnapped and forced to register the FIR against Maryam Nawaz, her husband Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar and 200 others over charges of violating sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid.

Sindh government, however, distanced itself from registering FIR and raiding at hotel room to arrest Safdar Awan.