Neither Islamic teachings, nor Muslim societies support Tulamba like incident: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri Sunday condemning the Tulamba incident said such nuisances neither depicted the Islamic teachings, not Muslim societies across the world.

He, in a statement, said islam was a religion of peace, tolerance and love and it denounced extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

Qadri said nobody would be allowed to take law in his hands as there was a complete constitution in place regarding such issues in the country.

He said killing anyone without solid evidence was illogical and the state machinery would take action against the culprits allegedly involved in this heinous crime.

He urged the religious scholars of all schools of thought to launch a countrywide drive against the extremist mind set so that such disgraceful incidents could not take place any more in the country.

He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan, taking the prompt notice of the sad incident, had directed the Punjab government to take immediate measures for bringing the culprits to their logical conclusion.

Qadri said the prime minister wanted to remove all the constitutional hiccups or administrative loopholes, if any, for discouraging reoccurrence of such inhuman incidents in the country.

He said there was a dire need to educate the people about the true teachings of Islam.