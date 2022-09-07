Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has submitted his written reply before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a contempt of court case for uttering contemptous remarks against a female judge.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing the case.

Imran Khan in a19-page response told the court that it should discharge the notice based on his explanation and follow the Islamic principles of forgiveness.

Imran Khan said, “The respondent neither meant to threaten the lady judge nor could he think of doing so.

The respondent has respect for the judiciary including the Subordinate judiciary and he believes that judges of the Subordinate/ District judiciary should be strong and independent in order to dispense justice to the common man,”.

He also assured the IHC that he would not shy away from expressing his remorse to her.

The PTI Chairman said, "Those utterances were never meant to interfere with or in any way influence the course of administration of justice,".

He told the court that he believed that courts all over Pakistan were adhering to the rule of law and the constitution.



Khan also said that the purpose of the contempt law was not to punish anyone but to uphold the majesty of law, saying that he believed in the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

He also submitted that the courts "always recognised" and followed the Islamic principles of forgiveness and restraint.

"The respondent beseeches that the said Islamic Principles of ufve and forgiveness would also be followed in this case," the response pleaded with the court.

Imran Khan also blamed the ruling alliance for politicising the matter, saying that it was bitterly criticized out by all those who see an opportunity for political point scoring and to block his way to political arena.

He submitted that he was also booked under the provisions of Anti-Terrorim Act, 1997, saying that he was not aware of any legal proceedings or appeal against him in the said matter at the same time.



He asked the court to dicharge the contempt of court notice issued to him.