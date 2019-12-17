“Neither my father went on student visa nor he was arrested in Australia,” says Murad Saeed

(@fidahassanain)

The minister rejected the reports that his father was taken into custody for having fake documents.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed rejected all news that his father went to Australia on student visa and that he was arrested there due to fake documents.

Taking to twitter, the minister strongly warned those who spread the fake news about his father’s fake documents and his arrest in Australia.

The minister tweeted: “Neither did my father go on a student visa, nor was he arrested.

”

The minister, however, did not mention anyone in his tweet.

Earlier, some media reports claimed that Murad Saeed’s father had been arrested by Immigration authorities at Melbourne Airport in Australia. They said a man who was identified as Saeed Ullah was takene into custody and shifted to immigration detention center after he failed to convince immigration officials over the validity of the documents he was carrying with him.