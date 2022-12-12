Neither Pakistan defaulted in past nor it will be in future : Naveed Qamar

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar has said rumours are being spread that Pakistan is on the verge of default.

"Neither Pakistan has defaulted in the past nor will it do so in the future," he assured while talking to the media in his hometown, Tando Muhammad Khan district, on Sunday.

He acknowledged that though there was a pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves, billions of Dollars in foreign payments were being spent nevertheless.

He said except for a few consignments stopped at the port, the rest of all consignments had been released.

Responding to a question about the bill for new provinces in the National Assembly, the Federal Minister dispelled the impression that any attempt would be made to divide Sindh province.

"There is no one who can dare divide Sindh," he said.

Qamar blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Chairman Imran Khan for bringing the country on the verge of financial collapse during his government.