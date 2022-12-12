UrduPoint.com

Neither Pakistan Defaulted In Past Nor It Will Be In Future : Naveed Qamar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Neither Pakistan defaulted in past nor it will be in future : Naveed Qamar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar has said rumours are being spread that Pakistan is on the verge of default.

"Neither Pakistan has defaulted in the past nor will it do so in the future," he assured while talking to the media in his hometown, Tando Muhammad Khan district, on Sunday.

He acknowledged that though there was a pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves, billions of Dollars in foreign payments were being spent nevertheless.

He said except for a few consignments stopped at the port, the rest of all consignments had been released.

Responding to a question about the bill for new provinces in the National Assembly, the Federal Minister dispelled the impression that any attempt would be made to divide Sindh province.

"There is no one who can dare divide Sindh," he said.

Qamar blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Chairman Imran Khan for bringing the country on the verge of financial collapse during his government.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Exchange Tando Muhammad Khan Sunday Commerce Media All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

15 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.