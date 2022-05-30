Neither Zardari and Imran denied audio-leak: Sindh CM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Syed Murad Ali Shah says people will believe PTI chairman Imran Khan if would swear and deny the news.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30tg, 2022) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not deny alleged audio-leaked

The Sindh CM rejected the statement of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, saying that his statement dis not have worth.

Murad said that people would believe PTI chairman Imran Khan if would swear and deny the news.

An alleged audio tape of famous Malik Riaz delivering Imran Khan’s message to Asif Zardari has gone viral. The audio’s date and time have not been confirmed yet, but Malik Riaz could be heard saying that Khan has requested him to mediate between the two political leaders.

What is content of audio-leak:

"Hello," says Zardari while picking up the phone.

Riaz said: "Assalamualikum sir."

The former president asked the businessman for the reason of his phone call.

"Sir, I just wanted to inform you about a matter that I have told you about before. I had told you that I wanted to talk to you about something and you told me that we would discuss it later," Riaz can be heard saying.

"I just wanted to say that Khan has sent me several messages for patch-up between you and him, and today, he has sent several messages to me."

In response, Zardari said: "It’s impossible now."

At this, Riaz said: "Yes, that’s fine, I just wanted to bring this matter to your notice."