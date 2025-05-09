Nelson Assures Full Support Of Christian Community To Pakistan Armed Forces
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Nelson Azeem Friday said that the Christian community stands firmly with the Pakistan armed forces and is ready to contribute to any capacity if tensions with India escalate further.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the Christian community has consistently stood by Pakistan in times of wars and remains prepared to do so again.
He said that if war is imposed on the country, Christians—like all other citizens—are ready to stand alongside the armed forces in defense of the motherland.
He highlighted the historical contributions of the Christian community during previous conflicts, including the wars of 1965 and 1971.
Nelson Azeem recalled his own family's military background, mentioning that his father served on the front lines during those wars and returned victorious.
“The entire nation, including our youth, is united today,” he said.
“We are not looking for war, but if it is imposed upon us, the response will be strong and collective.”
He lauded armed forces, PAF on swift and timely response, downing of enemy’s five aircraft and dozens of drones.
Nelson Azeem said that such actions reflect the army’s preparedness and commitment to national security.
He called for unity and focus, urging all citizens to set aside personal and political differences in favor of national integrity. “Our only priority must be to protect and serve Pakistan,” he said.
Nelson Azeem said that Christian-run hospitals across the country are ready to offer medical services if conflict breaks out.
“Our institutions stand ready to treat anyone in need, as part of our contribution to the country’s defense,” he added.
He reiterated his support for the armed forces and expressed confidence in the unity and resolve of the people of Pakistan during challenging times.
APP/tsw-qsr-sra
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Tariq awards police officers for outstanding performance2 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests three suspects2 minutes ago
-
Special prayers held across country for Pak army during Jumma congregations2 minutes ago
-
Govt Women College achieves 100pc success in ADP exams2 minutes ago
-
HED cancels leaves of teaching, non-teaching staff2 minutes ago
-
District and Sessions Judge inaugurates drug rehabilitation center at Central Jail Haripur2 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs 12.1m from defaulters2 minutes ago
-
GCU holds solidarity rally in support of Pakistan Army12 minutes ago
-
Nelson assures full support of Christian community to Pakistan armed forces12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses concern over rising Thalassemia cases12 minutes ago
-
SRSO distributed 43 productive assets to ultra-poor families in Kashmore12 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to resolve traffic issues in Tank12 minutes ago