UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nelson Mandela Int'l Day Being Observed Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:12 PM

Nelson Mandela Int'l Day being observed today

Nelson Mandela who is remembered on his birth anniversary on July 18, 1918, devoted his life to the service of humanity as a human rights lawyer, an international peacemaker and the first democratically elected president of a free South Africa.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) Nelson Mandela International Day is being observed on Saturday (today).

Nelson Mandela, who is remembered on his birth anniversary on July 18, 1918, devoted his life to the service of humanity as a human rights lawyer, an international peacemaker and the first democratically elected president of a free South Africa.

To mark the day, the United Nations says everyone has the ability and responsibility to change the world for the better.

Mandela Day is an occasion for all to take action and inspire change.

Related Topics

World United Nations Nelson Mandela South Africa July All

Recent Stories

Fakhar Imam says  no food shortage in country des ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5522 deaths with 261917 cases of ..

14 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discu ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.