Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program – Final Selection

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th Sep , 2023) Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program is first of its kind talent hunt program devised by Bristol Engineering Chairman and Honorary Consul of South Africa in Karachi Mr Majjid Bashir Ahmed, to provide a one-off opportunity for underprivileged kids of Karachi. The program is well supported by the South African High Commission in Pakistan. The idea concocted by Mr Majjid Bashir Ahmed is in its final phase where the 16 selected players will travel to South Africa.

In the luncheon hosted by the Honorary Consul of South Africa in Karachi Mr. Majjid Bashir, the names of the players were announced by the Ambassador and Champions Trophy 2017 winning Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. South Africa women’s cricket team and Pakistan women’s cricket team also graced the event with their presence alongside other prominent dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Mr. Majjid Bashir said: “The 16 youngsters selected through the Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program will travel to South Africa at the end of this month where Nelson Mandela’s grandson will host them.

The talent hunt program saw more than 5000 aspiring kids showing up at the trials which then narrowed down to 200 for assessment trials leading to 60 shortlisted players divided into four teams. Three-day matches were held to select the final 16 cricketers that will tour South Africa to play T20 and One Day matches.

It was not a doddle for the selection panel comprising of Head Selector Shadab Kabir, Ahmer Saeed, Tahir Khan and Mohtashim Ali as they reflected on the thought process behind picking the final 16. They were astounded by the depth of talent Karachi city has.

The squad of 16 is as follows: Mohammad Farhan, Rao Abdur Rehman, M. Bilal, M. Hammad Bhatti, M. Shoaib Khan, Rehman Khan, M. Hussain, Wajid Ahmed, Umar Sultan, Zohaib Ullah, Asad Umer, M. Azeem, S Rayyan Afridi, Ali Raza, Maaz Kabir and Shakeel Ahmed.

