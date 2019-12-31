UrduPoint.com
Nelum Jhelum Surcharge To Be Withdrawn After Completion Of Project

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:46 PM

Nelum Jhelum surcharge will be rescinded at the achievement of commercial operation date of whole project as per decision of ECC of the cabinet

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Nelum Jhelum surcharge will be rescinded at the achievement of commercial operation date of whole project as per decision of ECC of the cabinet.This was told to the meeting of the Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reform, which was held at parliament house on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Junaid Akbar, MNA.The Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives briefed about the implementation on recommendations of the Committee.The project director Dasu Hydropower submitted progress report to the committee, which directed him to share the progress of the project with the committee regularly, on monthly basis.It was also apprised to the committee that the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPAG) has approved to raise the invoice for the energy supplied to Grid through WAPDA.

The meeting recommended that WAPDA should build and run the hospitals, schools and provide roads and other necessities for the affectees of Dasu DamThe Committee considered "The China Pakistan Economics Corridor Authority(Ordinance No.

XII of 2019) Ordinance, 2019 (Government Bill) and recommended it for further legislation by National Assembly.

The committee discussed that transfer of technology may be kept on priority while making any agreement with China or other countries.It was discussed that almost thirty thousand Pakistani students are studying in China in different disciplines; the Committee recommended that the Government of China may be approached to build Universities in Pakistan; it will save foreign exchange and will increase our education capacity.The Committee deferred "The General Statistic (Reorganizations) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 due to official engagement of mover.Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Sustainable Development Achievement Programme (SAP) was discussed in the meeting.

The standing committee recommended that balanced development may be ensured throughout Pakistan especially in backwards/rural areas. It also desired to transfer task relating to MDGs, SDGs or SAP from Cabinet Division to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

