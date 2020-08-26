UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nematullah Zehri Condoles Over Demise Of Hasil Khan Bizenjo

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:05 PM

Nematullah Zehri condoles over demise of Hasil Khan Bizenjo

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir, Nematullah Khan Zehri on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of National Party (NP)'s president, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir, Nematullah Khan Zehri on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of National Party (NP)'s president, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

In a condolence message issued here, he prayed the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly Family

Recent Stories

Private Helicopter Robinson Makes Emergency Landin ..

3 minutes ago

UK government changes its mind on masks in English ..

3 minutes ago

'Govt using resources for success of Clean & Green ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Govt blaming Centre to hush up its own incom ..

3 minutes ago

Messi on the market but only Europe's richest and ..

3 minutes ago

US Blacklists 24 Chinese Firms Allegedly Militariz ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.