Nematullah Zehri condoles over demise of Hasil Khan Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir, Nematullah Khan Zehri on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of National Party (NP)'s president, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

In a condolence message issued here, he prayed the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.