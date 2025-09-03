NEOC Alert: Potential Rainfall In Country’s Most Areas Over Next 12–24 Hour
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 09:41 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), through its National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), has issued a fresh weather advisory warning of potential rainfall across several regions of Pakistan over the next 12 to 24 hours
Rain alerts have been issued for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, with intermittent showers expected in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, and Abbottabad.
Authorities have cautioned against flash flooding in low-lying areas, overflowing streams, and landslides in hilly terrain.
Heavy rainfall is forecast in northeastern Punjab districts such as Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Jhelum, and Narowal, raising concerns over flood-like conditions in both urban and rural zones.
Light to moderate rain is expected in Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalakot, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. These conditions may lead to falling trees, power outages, and hazardous travel, especially in mountainous areas.
The NDMA has urged residents, farmers, and local authorities in vulnerable regions to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures. The NEOC remains fully operational round-the-clock, monitoring developments and coordinating with relevant agencies.
Citizens are advised to follow official instructions and stay informed through reliable sources.
